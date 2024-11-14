Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 1,803.6% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MITFF remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

