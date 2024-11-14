Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 1,803.6% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitie Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MITFF remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.