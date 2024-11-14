Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 16929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 156.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

