Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 9.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 3,689,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,337,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.