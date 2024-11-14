MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,853 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 130,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $5,289,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,029,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,628,000 after purchasing an additional 153,573 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 213,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

