MQS Management LLC Invests $499,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $68,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $87.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

