MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,144 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $217.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

