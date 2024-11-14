MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 35.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,332,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 606,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 321,876 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,683,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after buying an additional 100,905 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.26 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

