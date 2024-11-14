Myria (MYRIA) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Myria (MYRIA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Myria has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Myria token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $2.72 million and $1.78 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myria alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,915.35 or 0.99472391 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,734.13 or 0.99274108 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,022,219,058 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00176126 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,822,271.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.