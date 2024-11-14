Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.88. The stock had a trading volume of 549,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,836. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natera has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,324,409.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,752.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,324,409.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,983. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.6% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 584,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,140,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,734,000 after purchasing an additional 245,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Natera by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $70,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

