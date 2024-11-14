Nathan Richardson Sells 5,234 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 5,234 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nathan Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Nathan Richardson sold 4,766 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $71,490.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $12,680.00.

Grindr Stock Down 3.1 %

Grindr stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GRND. Raymond James increased their price objective on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Grindr by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 9,055.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Grindr by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

