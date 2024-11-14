Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Marathon Capitl raised EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.38.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in EVgo by 47.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

