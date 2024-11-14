Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

LXRX stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $265.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.