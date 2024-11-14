Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $552.92 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $552.92 million and $99.55 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88,746.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.01 or 0.00473266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00087959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00162834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00071668 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00018519 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.