NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $18.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Scotiabank raised NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,399.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 627,514 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

