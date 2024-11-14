NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $15.68 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -261.21 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). NETSTREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,399.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 627,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 80,553 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

