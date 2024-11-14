New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.40, but opened at $54.00. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 463,407 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

