NextPlat Corp Releases Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

On November 14, 2024, NextPlat Corp (the “Registrant”) made public certain financial outcomes for the quarter concluding on September 30, 2024, through a press release. The details of this release are provided as Exhibit 99.1 in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

It is clarified that the information included in this report alongside the associated exhibit is not intended to be integrated by reference into any filing of the Registrant, pre or post the specified date, irrespective of any generic incorporation language within said filing unless explicitly referenced in such filing. The contents of this report and its exhibit are not to be considered “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or subjected to the obligations imposed by Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Moreover, under Item 9.01, pertaining to Financial Statements and Exhibits, the relevant details are as follows:

Exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

This disclosure is issued in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, with the report being officially signed on behalf of the registrant by the duly authorized personnel.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Orbital Tracking’s 8K filing here.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

