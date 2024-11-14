Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 14,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 15.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.25. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

