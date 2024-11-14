Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 1,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.
Nifty India Financials ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54.
About Nifty India Financials ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nifty India Financials ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Nifty India Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nifty India Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.