Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 1,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Nifty India Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54.

About Nifty India Financials ETF

