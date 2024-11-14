NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 3658025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $134,496.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $134,496.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,293 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,222 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $64,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

