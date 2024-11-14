Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 3838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.