Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 3838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.