Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $553.19 million and $70.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.84 or 0.03520767 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00036386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00005608 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08298888 USD and is up 10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $85,724,608.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

