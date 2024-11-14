Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 217662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $780.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 29.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 61.5% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.