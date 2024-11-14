Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $583,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.40. 403,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

