OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 148,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,634. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

