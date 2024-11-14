OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.19 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 214.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,314 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $82.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,394. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

