OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $402.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383,615 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.6% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $402,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after buying an additional 4,890,264 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $128,756,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,848,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $107,525,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,250. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

