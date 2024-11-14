OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $42,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,352. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

