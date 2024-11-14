ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after buying an additional 232,043 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,362,000 after buying an additional 319,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,377,000 after buying an additional 132,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after buying an additional 3,197,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,545,000 after buying an additional 277,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 470,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,823. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.