Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

