Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,170,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

