Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Chemed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 0.0 %

CHE opened at $565.37 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $523.33 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.47.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total transaction of $115,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock worth $3,002,419. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.