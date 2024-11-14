Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 389,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 162.2% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 109,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 67,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10,059.0% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WY

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.