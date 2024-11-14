Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

EverCommerce Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,124,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,847,302.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 89,310 shares of company stock valued at $965,566 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EverCommerce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

