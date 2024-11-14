ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $724.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

