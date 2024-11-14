Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Origin Materials Trading Down 11.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,625. Origin Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.
Origin Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.