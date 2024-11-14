Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:OR opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -90.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

