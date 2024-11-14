Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 704739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

