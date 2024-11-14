OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,262 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.