OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

EL stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.29 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,296 shares of company stock worth $1,423,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

