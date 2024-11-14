OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $480,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.7 %

EME stock opened at $499.99 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.31 and a 1-year high of $525.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.70.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.