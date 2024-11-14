OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $835,000 Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of TME stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

