OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $225.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.28 and a twelve month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

