OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 628 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Cencora were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR opened at $249.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.00. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.11 and a 1-year high of $251.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.20.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

