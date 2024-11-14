OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $508,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,554.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

