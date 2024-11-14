OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $292.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.