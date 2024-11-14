Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $92,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 168.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 464,981 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,655,000 after buying an additional 446,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 365,853 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $60,424,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $35,970,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $127.64 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

