Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ OXLCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.08. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $23.47.
About Oxford Lane Capital
