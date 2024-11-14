Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ OXLCO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.08. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $23.47.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

