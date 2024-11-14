Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD remained flat at $26.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 152,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,869. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

