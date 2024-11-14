Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 98,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. UBS Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

